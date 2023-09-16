“These are the basics” – Arsenal legend Martin Keown blasts Liverpool star for poor display in 3-1 win against Wolves

Martin Keown was full of criticism for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister following a dreadful display from the Argentinian against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Arsenal legend drew a comparison to his situation at Brighton and Hove Albion, also contemplating his optimal position in the side.

Speaking on talkSPORT radio, he said:

“Another mistake from Mac Allister. You didn’t see him do this in a Brighton jersey. These are the basics. I wondered if he was going to drag his man down. Mac Allister would be better higher up the midfield. Liverpool are trying to force it through the midfield where Wolves are compact.”

Mac Allister was eventually pulled off at halftime for Luis Diaz, with the Reds down 1-0. They completed a second-half comeback with goals from Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson, and an own goal from Hugo Bueno.

The 24-year-old was deployed as part of a midfield trio alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones. Playing the deepest of the three, he struggled in his role. He received a yellow card early in the game and was robbed of the ball on multiple occasions.

He was part of the midfield revamp at Liverpool this season, signing from Brighton for £35 million. Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch also made the switch to Anfield in this window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up players suitable for No. 6 role

Klopp said he is considering playing Gravenberch in the No 6 role.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has listed the possible candidates that could play the No. 6 role for the side. While the role has predominantly been taken up by Alexis Mac Allister since the start of the season, the German claimed that Ryan Gravenberch could also be deployed there.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wolves, he said:

"I think definitely in the future he has the potential to play as a No.6. The only thing about Alexis Mac Allister - he can play the position - is, is he a classical 6 how you would draw it? Probably not. But the position in football has changed over the years."

He added:

"He's so skilled, I don't like to talk about the things he is not good at yet. They all have skills and yes they have to improve and he knows that, and he tries but the natural stuff is there and all the other stuff takes time and that is how it is. He is an 8, he can play as a 10, definitely and yes, in time, he can play as a 6. Like Curtis [Jones] could play as a 6, they just have to get used to the different spaces and responsibilities."

Mac Allister has had a tough time at the position. The Argentinian, who arrived from Brighton this season, is known to prefer a position higher up the field. Wataru Endo, who was signed from VfB Stuttgart, is a more natural option.

Gravenberch, on the other hand, presents a more versatile option. He shined at Ajax two seasons ago before struggling in Germany after making a move to Bayern before joining Liverpool late in the transfer window.