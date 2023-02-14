"They absolutely must not lose the game" - Former Gunners star previews top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Gunners defender reckons Arsenal cannot lose against Manchester City in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15)

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the weekend and are winless in two league games. The Cityzens, meanwhile, cruised past Aston Villa 3-1 in their last game and will look to beat the Gunners to move to the league summit.

Ahead of the big game, which could be crucial in decicing the outcome of the title race, Gallas told Getting Casino:

"I’m worried about this game for Arsenal, to be honest. Arsenal have had some bad results recently, and City are starting to look better. City beat Aston Villa and will travel to The Emirates with Arsenal not in great shape."

He continued:

"Psychologically, maybe Arsenal are also a little bit down after, and City will believe that they can get a result on Wednesday. They will believe that they can go back to Manchester with three points. On Wednesday, the only thing I can say to Arsenal is do not lose. It doesn’t matter if you draw and, of course, a victory would be the best possible result, but they absolutely must not lose the game."

Gallas has said that the winner on Wednesday will have a huge psychological advantage:

"If Arsenal lose on Wednesday it will be really, really hard for them to get in front of City for the rest of the season. The psychological effects of losing this game are massive. The Arsenal players will be down if they lose against City."

The Gunners lead City (48) by three points after 21 games and have a game in hand.

Arsene Wenger picks between Arsenal and Manchester City with interesting 'vulnerable defensively' claim

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed his former club to pip Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Frenchman has also pointed out that the Cityzens are more defensively vulnerable than they were last season. Speaking on beIN Sports, Wenger said (via The Boot Room):

“I would say yes because I feel the usual threats in the Premier League are all out of the race, and the only threat is City. And even City are not as dominant as they were last year or two years before. I feel since the start of the season, City was more vulnerable defensively than they were the years before.”

The Gunners have lost two league games this season as they eye their first Premier League title in nearly two decades.

Poll : 0 votes