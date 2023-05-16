"They also pay crazy money" - Ex-Ajax star believes Manchester United target will probably move to Liverpool this summer 

Former Ajax winger Andy van der Meyde has claimed that Manchester United target Jurrien Timber could move to Liverpool this summer. Regarded as a hot prospect in the Netherlands, Timber has been in demand for quite a while now.

The versatile defender recently admitted that he is possibly close to an exit from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

As reported by Sport Witness, Timber's girlfriend is looking for a house in Liverpool ahead of a possible move to the Merseyside club.

Andy van der Meyde and Wesley Sneijder recently discussed the possibility of a mass exodus from the Eredivisie club this summer following a disappointing campaign for Ajax. They are currently third in the league, behind PSV and recently crowned champions Feyenoord.

Van der Meyde claimed that Timber, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, will be on his way to Anfield in the summer. He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I think they will do that in a different way with the youth. Álvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.”

Timber was the subject of interest from Manchester United last summer as Erik ten Hag was looking for an immediate reunion with the Dutchman he managed at Ajax. However, the Red Devils could not agree a deal with Ajax and instead signed Lisandro Martinez from the Eredivisie giants.

The Manchester United and Liverpool target can play either at centre-back or at right-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

The 21-year-old has already played 118 games for Ajax till date and has made 15 appearances for the Netherlands.

Manchester United and Liverpool target addresses future after suffering relegation from the Premier League

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse has stated that he is not thinking of the summer transfer window amid rumors of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The England international insisted that he was devastated at being relegated from the Premier League and wants to take some time before making a decision about his future.

Speaking to the BBC after the 2-0 defeat against Fulham, which sealed their relegation, the Southampton captain said:

"I'm not thinking too far ahead. We've just been relegated from the Premier League. I'm not looking beyond tomorrow. It's about sticking together and dealing with it in the right way. Over the last 10 years we have had that kind of consistency and that has wavered. It will be testing for everybody but these are the times that make you as a player and as a club, we have done it before and we will do it again."

Manchester United and Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and have been linked with a move for the free-kick maestro.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 43 games across competitions but could not prevent his boyhood club from going down.

