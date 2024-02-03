"They can't be as bad again" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Wolverhampton

Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to return to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, February 4. The former Liverpool defender opined that Mauricio Pochettino's side will be desperate to impress after being thrashed 4-1 by Jurgen Klopp's side in midweek.

Lawrenson has claimed that Pochettino could tweak his system against Wolves and should be able to see Gary O'Neil's side off. The former Republic of Ireland defender predicted a 2-0 win for the Blues. He told Paddy Power:

"I think Chelsea might get a reaction here. They can’t be as bad again as they were against Liverpool on Wednesday. I think they’ll probably change formation as well. I’ll go for Chelsea to win, although that’s not with any great conviction. I’m not sure Wolves will score at Chelsea."

Mark Lawrenson's prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

Chelsea have struggled for any kind of consistency this season, though they showed some signs of improvement before their emphatic loss against Liverpool. The Blues have also been quite decent at home and are unbeaten in their last 10 games at Stamford Bridge.

The reverse fixture at the Molineux ended in a 2-1 victory for Wolves. The Midlands side suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat against Manchester United in midweek and will fancy their chances of a double against the Blues.

Chelsea manager opens up on striker leaving on loan

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hoped that Armando Broja can make the most of his opportunities while on loan at Fulham. The Albania international has joined the Blues' London neighbors Fulham in a six-month loan deal in search of regular playing time.

According to Goal, Marco Silva's side have signed Broja on a simple six-month loan for a fee which will rise to £4m depending on performance-related add-ons. The young striker was wanted by a host of clubs during the winter transfer window before eventually moving to Fulham on loan.

While addressing the press ahead of the Blues' Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 4), Pochettino said, as quoted by Football.London:

"I think it's a really good thing for him to have the opportunity to maybe play more. It's a good move for him. I hope he can take the opportunity to play more."

The Blues were reportedly ready to offload Broja permanently but could not find a buyer despite lowering their asking price from £50 million to £35 million. The 22-year-old has played just 694 minutes across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in 19 outings.

