"They don't have the same heart as before" – Emmanuel Petit slams Barcelona's performances under Xavi this season

Ex-Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit has shared his two cents on the Catalan outfit's struggles under Xavi Hernandez's management in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

The Blaugrana, who lifted the La Liga title with 88 points past season, are currently 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid in the standings. Xavi's side are on 51 points from 24 league matches, scoring 50 goals and shipping 33 goals in the process.

During an exclusive interview with Football Espana, Petit was queried to remark on his former team's poor performances this season. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder responded:

"I think you have so many reasons for that. There has been so many fights on and off the pitch. I've been told that Xavi has some problems with [sporting director] Deco, we all know the troubles that they have been having financially for many years too."

Claiming that Barcelona are devoid of grit this season, Petit continued:

"On the pitch, they've conceded far too many goals in recent weeks. Last season, they were very difficult to beat, they barely conceded. It's not the same structure, they don't have the same heart as before. They don't have enough mental strength, they don't kill games off when they have the chance. They aren't the same team, they don't have the same confidence as before."

Petit, who represented Barcelona 38 times in the 2000-01 term, added:

"They have so many problems, and I'm not even talking about Xavi, about the pressure on him. Xavi said he's going to leave at the end of the season, he could even quit sooner. My feeling is that Xavi has had enough of the situation – I think he's tired of it, the players can feel that too, and they are also tired of the situation."

Xavi, who has helped his boyhood team lift two trophies as a manager, has guided the Blaugrana to 22 wins and seven losses in 35 overall outings this campaign. He will next lead his outfit in a La Liga encounter at Celta Vigo this Saturday (February 17).

Barcelona ready to offload 20-year-old

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to cash in on Alejandro Balde in the upcoming summer transfer window. They would part ways with the left-back should a significant transfer offer is tabled to help them resolve their Financial Fair Play (FFP) problems.

Balde, 20, has cemented himself as a key starter for the Blaugrana since breaking through into the team's first-team setup in 2022. He has contributed two goals and eight assists in 79 games for them so far.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have allegedly earmarked Las Palmas' Sergi Cardona as a replacement for Balde at left-back. They could also opt to rely on academy product Alex Valle in the upcoming 2024-25 season.