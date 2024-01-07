"They don’t have the money at the moment" - Pundit claims Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target will not leave current club in January

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry believes Brentford star Ivan Toney won't leave the club this month despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The England international received an eight-month suspension last year after breaking the FA's regulations on gambling. His ban ends this month and he will be available for Brentford's league fixture against Nottingham Forest at home on January 20.

The Bees signed Toney from Peterborough in the summer of 2020 after the striker spent two years with the League One side. His former club's director of football Fry has now weighed in on the transfer speculation with Arsenal and Chelsea. He believes 16th-placed Brentford will be unwilling to offload their prized striker, as he said on talkSPORT:

“He certainly won’t be going in January if you look at where Brentford are in the league and the players they’ve got out injury-wise. They need Ivan to keep them in the league."

Arsenal reportedly spent over £200 million last summer to secure club-record signing Declan Rice (£105 million), Kai Havertz, and former Ajax man Jurrien Timber. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been lavish in their spending since Todd Boehly's takeover in 2022, exceeding the £1 billion mark.

Referencing their transfer activity, Fry added:

"Also, the clubs who are interested, who are four of the main clubs in the country, with Financial Fair Play they don’t have the money at the moment.”

Toney recently featured for Brentford's B team and scored a hat-trick in his first appearance since the ban.

"Their goalkeeping department is not up to scratch" - Former Chelsea goalkeeper names 'obvious destination' for Arsenal outcast

Mark Schwarzer has advised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to secure a move to Chelsea this January. The pundit believes the west London outfit is the perfect destination for the English shot-stopper.

Ramsdale played a crucial role in the Gunners' 2022-23 vehement title push, playing every single minute of Premier League action. But he has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI to David Raya this season, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last summer.

The England international has registered just five league appearances so far this season, while the Spaniard has featured 15 times. While his contract doesn't expire until 2026, Ramsdale could be keen to leave the Emirates in search of more game time in January.

Regarding Ramsdale's situation, Schwarzer told Optus Sport:

"For me, there’s an obvious destination, too. For all the money Chelsea have spent on new players, their goalkeeping department is not up to scratch and their current situation proves it.

"Robert Sanchez is out injured, meaning an inexperienced Djordje Petrovic, who is talented, is between the sticks. Even with a fit Sanchez back, Ramsdale supersedes both of them."

Ramsdale was named in Arsenal's FA Cup third-round clash against Liverpool at home on Sunday, January 7.