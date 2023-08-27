"They are going to be even stronger than last season" - Rival manager backs Arsenal to challenge for the PL title this season

Fulham manager Marco Silva has tipped Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title once again this season. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against the Cottagers on Saturday at the Emirates but Silva has applauded the quality of Mikel Arteta's side.

Following the game, Silva praised Arsenal for the additions they have made to their squad during the summer transfer window. The former Everton manager also hailed Mikel Arteta and the quality of his squad. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"We have great respect for Arsenal. In my opinion they are going to be even stronger than last season. The quality they add for their squad is impressive and I have to say they are going to be contenders again because the quality they have and the manager they have and all of that stuff."

Arsenal endured the worst possible start to the game. Fulham took the lead in the very first minute with Andreas Pereira taking advantage of Aaron Ramsdale's poor positioning.

Bukayo Saka equalized from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Fabio Vieira was caught by Kenny Tete inside the box. Eddie Nketiah doubled the lead just two minutes later.

Arteta's side looked set for all three points after Fulham were down to 10 men with Calvin Bassey sent off in the 84 minute. However, Joao Palhinha's late strike ensured one crucial point for the Cottagers.

The north London giants currently have seven points in three games and have a huge game next week against Manchester United.

Arteta's side led the table for most parts of the last season but were eventually gallpoed by Manchester City.

Piers Morgan slams Arsenal summer signing for his display

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has criticized Kai Havertz for his horrendous display against Fulham in a 2-2 draw on Saturday in the Premier League. The TV broadcuster also insisted that the Gunners looked better after Havertz was replaced.

Morgan wrote in his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Arsenal look an instantly far better team without Havertz on the pitch."

After the match, the Gunners fan added:

"I don't get Arteta changing our whole system to accommodate Havertz. Just isn't working. Put Gabriel back in next to Saliba, move White to right back, and stick Partey in the middle where he belongs. And take off Havertz."

Havertz was signed from Chelsea this summer in a deal worth £65 million and has so far not been able to live up to his price tag. His spell at Chelsea was also a mixed one as he could never really impress the fans.