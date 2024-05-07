“They are going nowhere under Ten Hag” - Mark Ogden delivers scathing assessment of Manchester United coach after defeat vs Crystal Palace

ESPN analyst Mark Ogden has delivered a scathing verdict of Manchester United's situation under Erik ten Hag after the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. Ogden believes that the Red Devils are going nowhere under the Dutch manager and has called for a change at the helm at Old Trafford.

United are currently eighth in the Premier League with three games to go. To give readers context, their worst finish in the Premier League era is seventh, which came under David Moyes in 2013-14.

United scored 64 points that season, a tally they won't be able to reach this time around. Ogden reckons it's time to sack Ten Hag and bring in a new manager. He said (via ESPN FC YouTube):

"Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League, they've never finished as low as that. There's got to be somebody out there who's better than Erik ten Hag."

"There are a lot of managers and coaches out there, Thomas Tuchel is available. People say that Tuchel always falls out with people, so what? Man United need somebody who will walk into that dressing room and command the respect of the players."

Ogden continued:

"It's obvious that Ten Hag doesn't command the respect of the players. You can see it in the way they play, if he's got a tactical plan, he's not fulfilling it. If he has a tactical plan he wants to get across, they do not trust it. There's no reason for INEOS to keep Ten Hag at the club."

"Keeping him at the club would cost them even more because you're backing the mistake for another year. They've got to take a chance and find somebody [new as head coach] because they're going nowhere under Ten Hag."

Erik ten Hag claims he is the right man to turn things around at Manchester United

Manchester United's situation under Erik ten Hag this season has been dismal. United are currently eighth and have won only one of their last five league matches.

The Dutch manager, though, remains confident that he is the right man to turn things around. He told the media after the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Absolutely, I am the right manager to turn things around. If the right players are available, then we have a good squad. But when we miss almost our entire backline, then we have problems."

Casemiro was again forced to play as a centre-back against Palace. Ten Hag was also forced to make Jonny Evans play the full 90 minutes despite the player reportedly failing a fitness test. No other central defender was available for United due to injury issues.