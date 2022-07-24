“They are going to play happy family” - Mexican TV show reveals Shakira and Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique will go on holiday to the Bahamas with their kids

Superstar Shakira and Barcelona star Gerard Pique have been working to end the turmoil brought about by the news of their separation, which shocked the world. After their 12-year relationship hit the rocks, it seemed as though things would end in an inevitable split. However, there might be a glimmer of hope in the relationship.

According to Mexican TV show Chisme No Like (via Marca), Shakira and Pique will be heading out to the Bahamas for a holiday:

"It's crazy. They're going on holiday to the Bahamas. They are going to play happy family, and on their return to Spain they will sign the separation."

The superstar singer and her estranged partner might be able to soothe the the wrinkles in their relationship and head towards a more amicable separation. However, reports have stated that both parties have handed the issue over to reputable law firms, with the goal of getting custody of the children.

Shakira @shakira #ShakiraMidnightMuse smarturl.it/MidnightMuse Discover the new Dance Midnight Muse fragrance. Descubre la nueva fragancia Dance Midnight Muse. #ShakiraPerfumes Discover the new Dance Midnight Muse fragrance. Descubre la nueva fragancia Dance Midnight Muse. #ShakiraPerfumes #ShakiraMidnightMuse smarturl.it/MidnightMuse https://t.co/CByKvGbTeO

Pique is said to be unhappy with his ex-partner's desire to move from Barcelona to Miami with her children. The Barcelona man wants the children to grow up in the Catalan city.

Real Madrid and Barcelona fans boo Pique amidst separation with Shakira

Despite the Blaugrana running out 1-0 winners against eternal rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas in a pre-season friendly, Gerard Pique was the big loser on the day. The veteran defender looks set to separate from his longtime partner and intentional superstar Shakira, and fans in the stadium let him know whose side they were on.

The footballer and the singer had been together for over a decade before reports emerged that the pair were set to split this year. The Barcelona captain allegedly cheated on the “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner and his infidelity led to the couple going their separate ways.

Shakira News @NewsForShakira The entire stadium booing Gerard Pique and chanting Shakira when he touches the ball. The entire stadium booing Gerard Pique and chanting Shakira when he touches the ball. https://t.co/mdHUAQUS8E

The footballer has incensed the fans so much with his actions that fans of Real Madrid and Barca came together to boo him in Las Vegas, according to Marca. Every time the Spaniard touched the ball, he was booed and sections of the stadium chanted "Shakira!" in support of the Colombian singer.

However, the fans' displeasure will not change the unfortunate situation and the pair will work to finalize their divorce proceedings imminently. The defender will hope he can get the fans back on his side. However, at the moment, it seems the crowd is firmly with the singer and he will have to remain the bad guy after his alleged infidelity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far