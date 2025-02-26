"They were insane", "Ruined their masterclass" - Fans praise Barcelona duo for their showing in 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona fans on social media have lauded Lamine Yamal and Pedri despite their 4-4 Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (February 25). The duo were impressive in attack during the blockbuster encounter, which proved to be an interesting watch.

One minute into the game, Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico following an assist by Clement Lenglet. Five minutes later (6’), Antoine Griezmann doubled the away side's lead following a brilliant set up by Alvarez.

Jules Kounde could be blamed for Atletico's second goal as his misplaced pass gave Diego Simeone's men the chance to carry out a quick break. In the 19th minute, Pedri made it 2-1 as he neatly placed the ball in the back of the net following an assist from Kounde.

Two minutes later (21’), Pau Cubarsi scored an outstanding header following a cross by Raphinha. In the 41st minute, Inigo Martinez gave Barcelona the lead as he planted his header into the net following a corner-kick, which was taken by Raphinha.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-2 in the 74th minute following a pass from Lamine Yamal. However, Angel Correa delivered a pass to Marcos Llorente, who rifled the ball into the back of the net for Atletico in the 84th minute.

In added time (90+3’), Alexander Sorloth tapped in Atletico's equalizer following a pass from Samuel Lino. Thus, the first-leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal ended 4-4.

In his stint on the pitch, Yamal maintained a 70% (31/44) passing accuracy. He registered one shot on target, provided two key passes, and provided one assist (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Pedri had a passing accuracy of 87% (66/76). The Spaniard scored one goal, provided one key pass, and won six out of 10 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the duo for their performance, with one tweeting:

"Lamine Yamal and Pedri were insane.”

"Pedri and Yamal have been very good tonight, so so good,” another added.

"How have Atleti done this? They don’t deserve it at all, done fuck all the whole game and scored a goal from outside the box, just like the league game, Pedri and Yamal deserved better man,” a disappointed fan posted.

"Lamine Yamal and Pedri have been absolutely ridiculous tonight,” a fan opined.

"They just wasted this pedri and lamine yamal masterclass,” another fan said.

"They always ruined pedri and yamal's masterclass 💔,” wrote another.

How did Barcelona left-winger Raphinha perform against Atletico Madrid?

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Despite Atletico Madrid's late onslaught to level the scores, Raphinha was lethal in attack all night and his creativity proved to be pivotal for Barcelona.

In 85 minutes on the pitch, the Brazilian maintained a passing accuracy of 77% (23/30). Raphinha created four big chances, provided four key passes, and delivered two assists. He recevied the highest rating (9.0) of any player on the pitch for his electric performance, as per Sofascore.

The Brazilian forward has scored 24 goals and now registered 18 assists in 38 games for Barcelona this season. He will hope to continue his blistering form when the Catalan giants return to LaLiga action against Real Sociedad on Sunday (March 2).

