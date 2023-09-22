"They are just relentless" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday, September 23.

The former striker predicted the defending champions to coast to a win and earmarked Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland as likely players to star in the game.

In his column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

"Manchester City's squad is a bit thin on the ground because of injuries but I suppose that does make 'Pep Roulette' a little bit easier to play when it comes to picking their players for your Fantasy team.

"I've brought City's Belgium winger Jeremy Doku into my team because I like the look of him after seeing him against West Ham and Red Star Belgrade in the past week. He will surely play a part this weekend."

On City's recent performances, he wrote:

"City trailed at half-time in both of those games but they never seem to panic. They are just relentless - they just keep creating chances, and the goals always come.

"Erling Haaland missed a stack of chances in both matches and, on that basis, he will probably score eight on Saturday. I've been so impressed by Julian Alvarez's play behind him - he is such an intelligent player, and it's very hard to keep him quiet."

On Forest, he wrote:

"Nottingham Forest were pretty hopeless away from home last season but they won at Stamford Bridge before the international break, and gave Arsenal and Manchester United a good game last month.

"I can't see them getting anything here, though. Haaland got a first-half hat-trick the last time Forest came to Etihad Stadium, and, although I am not expecting City to go as big this time, it should be business as usual for them. Sutton's prediction: 4-0."

Manchester City have begun their Premier League campaign in fantastic fashion, winning all five of their games so far. Forest, on the other hand, have two wins, two losses and a draw from their five matches.

Manchester City target to open contract talks at current club - Reports

Eze was linked with a move to City in the summer.

Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze is expected to begin negotiations on a long-term deal with the club, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. This comes after the player was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer window.

Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of the 25-year-old. He was targetted as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, with the Daily Mail reporting they made an offer of £60 million close to the deadline.

Eze has begun the campaign well for the Eagles, bagging one goal and two assists in six appearances. Palace are looking to tie him down for an extended period with his contract set to expire next summer.