"They’ll certainly be up against it" - Roy Keane makes prediction for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Roy Keane believes Manchester City have the upper hand in their upcoming Premier League encounter against Manchester United given their form this season.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham last weekend courtesy of Alex Iwobi's stoppage-time winner. Manchester City, on the other hand, thrashed Luton Town 6-2 in the FA Cup on Tuesday (27 February).

The clash was dominated by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, with the Norwegian attacker scoring five goals, four of which were set up by the Belgian playmaker.

Keane sees the Manchester derby tipping in City's favor unless Erik ten Hag's side step up on the night. Speaking after the reigning English champions' win over Luton, he said on ITV (as quoted by Manchester World):

“You’d have to fancy City and United had a poor result last weekend. Recently United have been very easy to play against."

The Manchester United legend added:

“If United keep giving up the sort of chances they have in the last month or two then City will punish them. Hopefully a good Manchester United will show up and put in a good performance but they’ll certainly be up against it.”

Manchester City have recorded six victories, three losses, and one draw in their last 10 encounters with Manchester United across competitions (via 11v11).

"The kid is a machine" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Roy Keane lavished praise on Erling Haaland for his performance against Luton Town. The Norway international's five-goal outing in the FA Cup victory has taken his tally up to 27 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Haaland's exceptional goal-scoring form this term earned great plaudits from Keane. The former United midfielder said on ITV (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Not bad. He's not bad. He's prolific, making great runs and is a natural goalscorer. He is getting great service, he has that hunger. The kid is a machine, isn't he?"

Manchester City are second in the Premier League table, a point behind league leaders Liverpool, while Arsenal trail behind with a similar deficit in third.

Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves sixth in the league standings, three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game less than the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side are eight points away from fourth-placed Aston Villa.