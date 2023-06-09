"They may be the last man standing" - Journalist claims Chelsea might end up signing Arsenal top target

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Chelsea might win the race to sign Declan Rice ahead of Arsenal this summer. He believes the Blues would be open to paying £120 million to secure the signing, while the Gunners would be reluctant.

Rice has played his final match for West Ham United, as confirmed by owner David Sullivan. He conceded that they have an agreement with the player to let him leave in the summer for a good offer.

Bailey was on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show when he claimed that Arsenal were set to face tough competition from Chelsea. He said:

“West Ham don’t have to let him go, don’t be surprised here guys if West Ham dig their heels in and go look it is £100m plus £20m in add-ons. It remains to be seen who is going to pay that. With Rice, I think Chelsea would pay it, I think they probably will and that’s where Chelsea may win out, they may be the last man standing.”

The Blues have been interested in the midfielder for some time but shifted their attention towards Manuel Ugarte earlier this month. However, they reoortedly lost that battle to PSG as the Sporting CP star is now set for a Ligue 1 move.

Chelsea urged to sign Arsenal target by Glen Johnson

Former England fullback Glen Johnson is a big fan of Declan Rice and is not happy that Arsenal are leading the chase to sign the midfielder. He wants his former side Chelsea to be making the move for the West Ham star.

He told Midnite:

"Arsenal are definitely leading the race to sign Rice. If he ends up at Arsènal, I would be a bit surprised but they have definitely given themselves a chance. Declan Rice will be more suited at Chelsea. If he goes to Arsenal or Real Madrid he would have a lot of players already pushing up and he wouldn't need to go up as much as he does now."

He added:

"He will be limited within his position and play with a handbrake on. Whereas at Chelsea - he would be more free to do what he wants. If he has some of the best players in the world in front of him - his only role would be to win the ball and get it moving quickly, whereas at this point in time, Chelsea need him to get involved."

BILD and SPORT1 have reported that Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign Declan Rice with Thomas Tuchel pushing for the move. However, they are yet to submit an offer for the midfielder.

