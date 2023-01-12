"They are in a mess" - Ex-Chelsea striker claims Blues are in 'complete disarray' after Joao Felix signing

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has criticised the club's transfer strategy after the Blues secured the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Premier League legend has questioned whether the Portuguese forward is a Graham Potter signing.

Felix, 23, has arrived at Stamford Bridge from Atleti on a six-month loan, with the west London giants paying a £10 million fee. He struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

He joins a long list of arrivals who have come in since Todd Boehly became the co-cooperating owner of Chelsea in May last year. The Blues set the record for the highest expenditure in a single transfer window last summer, spending £278.4 million on new signings.

Sutton has reservations over Felix joining the club, though. On asked by BBC Sport whether the Portuguese's arrival would kickstart Chelsea's season, he said:

"Who knows? He's obviously become available, and he's a talented player, but I'm not so sure he's a Graham Potter signing."

"Chelsea are in complete disarray. They are in a mess and anyone who's out there and available at this moment in time, they are trying to buy to improve the team."

Potter's side are in poor form, losing four of their last six league games. They're tenth in the Premier League. Sutton suggests that the Blues boss is the one who needs to get the most out of his team:

"Since Potter has come in, the team hasn't progressed," he said. "There's an argument they've regressed under him. There are Chelsea fans out there who have run out of patience with Potter. He needs to get the team playing well and picking up points quickly."

The Stamford Bridge faithful were enthused by the number of signings the club made last summer, as there was a feeling that a rebuild was required. However, the new arrivals have failed to make an impact.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for goals, scoring just three in 16 games across competitions. Raheem Sterling's form has been inconsistent, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 22 games.

Wesley Fofana has suffered two long-term injuries, while Marc Cucurella has been slammed by fans, as many believe the club overpaid for the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

Injuries have hampered Potter's Chelsea reign

Pulisic (centre) is set for months on the sidelines.

While many are pointing the finger at Potter for the lack of progress shown by the Blues under his tutelage, the English coach has had to deal with an injury crisis.

Nine players are currently sidelined. Sterling, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, and Wesley Fofana have all been hit by injury problems. It's a situation Potter has had to endure in just his first four months in charge at the Bridge.

The west Londoners' next game comes against Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight (January 12).

They need to start picking up positive results, or their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification will vanish. Potter's men trail fourth-placed Manchester United (35) by ten points after 17 games.

