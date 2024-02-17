"They obviously changed something" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Manchester City vs Chelsea

Pundit Mark Lawrenson reckons Manchester City will beat Chelsea in their Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday, February 17.

The Cityzens had a few disappointing results in November last year but have bounced back brilliantly and are back in title contention. They sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Manchester City have won their last 11 games across competitions. They beat Copenhagen away 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in their last game. Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 away in the Premier League in their last game.

The Blues have had a poor season in the league so far and are 10th in the standings, 18 points behind City.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson has predicted the gap to further increase with the Cityzens beating the west London side. He wrote:

"Chelsea were abysmal in the first half against Crystal Palace on Monday and they obviously changed something around which was clever from Mauricio Pochettino’s point of view. They won comfortably in the end.

"I watched Manchester City play Copenhagen in the Champions League the other night and they could have had six, seven or eight so they’re in great form. I fancy City to win this one."

Prediction: 2-0

Pep Guardiola lauds Cole Palmer ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea

Cole Palmer, who came through Manchester City's academy, joined Chelsea last summer for a reported fee of £45 million. He has been in excellent form for the Blues, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 28 games across competitions.

When asked about Palmer in a pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola hailed the midfielder's abilities, saying (via mancity.com):

"When he can play regularly like has happened, then yes, I did not doubt his quality.

"The stats and the way he is playing, he is already an exceptional player. He got the minutes he wanted, and it was just a question of time - he has shown his quality.”

Palmer will return to Etihad for the first time on Saturday since leaving Manchester City last summer.

Incidentally, he scored a crucial goal in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in November. With City leading the exhilarating encounter 4-3, Palmer scored from the penalty spot in the 95th minute to secure a draw for Chelsea.