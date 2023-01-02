"They could be overwhelmed" - Chris Sutton makes bold scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City clash

Former Chelsea centre-forward Chris Sutton has tipped Manchester City to secure a comfortable win over his former club at Stamford Bridge on 5 January.

The Blues have struggled to play free-flowing, attacking football under manager Graham Potter on a consistent basis. The sacking of Thomas Tuchel in early September put a lot of expectations on his replacement.

But the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach has failed to get Chelsea going since arriving at Stamford Bridge. They have managed just three wins in their last 10 games across competitions.

The latest disappointment for their fans came in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, which, according to Sutton, was a lucky escape for the west London outfit. He has predicted Manchester City to secure a comfortable 3-0 win, and wrote in his BBC column:

"I like Graham Potter and I want him to do well at Stamford Bridge but if you were a Chelsea fan you would be a bit worried about what you had seen under him so far.

"His side were lucky to escape with a point against Forest on Sunday but the result isn't the problem, it's more the manner they got it. I am a Potter fan but I am not seeing any style or identity from his team at the moment, and they will need to put up much more of a fight against City.

"I think Pep Guardiola's side will play with some anger and take out some of the frustration of their draw with Everton here. Chelsea will pose a threat on the break, but they could be overwhelmed at the other end."

Manchester City and Chelsea need three points for different reasons

Chelsea will be eager to get three points at home to make sure they are not left too far behind in the race for the top four.

The draw against the Tricky Trees has left them seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United after 16 league games. For Manchester City, the title race could be over very soon if they keep on letting Arsenal increase the gap at the top in January.

A shock 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on 31 December saw the Gunners extend their lead at the top to seven points. With 22 league games still left to be played, the tide can turn over the course of the season.

However, with the form that Arsenal are in, Manchester City cannot afford to drop any points in the coming weeks if they want to overtake manager Mikel Arteta's side.

