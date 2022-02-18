“They are not playing that badly” – Mark Lawrenson claims Chelsea vs Crystal Palace could be ‘closer’ than last time

Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace this weekend. The BBC pundit claims the Blues will be fresher of the two teams and has predicted a 3-0 win for them.

After almost a month, Chelsea are back in the Premier League as they were involved in the Club World Cup. The Blues last played on 22nd January in the league and are now set to take on Palace – the team they defeated on the opening day.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Three goals and three points at Palace in July 2020! Three goals and three points at Palace in July 2020! 💪 https://t.co/48x8xd16Su

Patrick Vieira's side have not been at their best lately and will be keen on ending their bad run. They have not won in the league in 2022 but have not played poorly. For the BBC, he wrote:

"Results-wise, Crystal Palace are on their worst run of the season, with no wins and only three points from their past five league games - but they are not playing that badly, and they are also not in any danger of relegation. Chelsea have not played in the Premier League since 22 January, but they have had a week off since winning the Club World Cup and I think they will be refreshed and ready to go. The Blues beat Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season and, although it will be closer this time, I think they will pick up another three points."

Chelsea won Club World Cup this month

Thomas Tuchel's side won the Club World Cup earlier this year after beating Palmeiras in the final. They needed a late penalty from Kai Havertz to beat the Brazilian side, who were determined to win their first CWC trophy as well.

Speaking to the media after the win, the Blues manager said:

"In the end, if you score late you need luck. We were relentless, we were trying. We did not stop. We took the effort, did not give in, had the lead and lost it. We never stopped attacking, it's deserved but lucky. As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets."

The Blues are once again in cup competition mode next week as they take on Lille in the Champions League and then Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava