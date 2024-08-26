“They’re as big as Chelsea” - Bryan King tips Blues wantaway star to snub Manchester United in favor of surprise PL side 

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King reckons Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling should join Unai Emery's side instead of Manchester United. Sterling finds himself in an unusual spot at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca has frozen the Englishman out of the squad. The Blues also have players like Pedro Neto, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix to play in the wide positions.

Sterling has already expressed his disappointment in the situation and several clubs, including Manchester United, are courting the player, Aston Villa are also in the race for Sterling and King reckons the 29-yea-old should join his former club. Speaking on the same, King told Villa News (via TeamTalk):

Trending

"Things have certainly materialised at Chelsea around him. Sterling would definitely entertain the move, Villa are playing in the UEFA Champions League. A brand-new England manager has come in, he needs to impress and how can he do that without playing?"

King even added that Villa are currently as big as the Blues. One roadblock for Aston Villa could be Sterling's salary as he currently earns a reported £350,000 per week at Stamford Bridge.

The sum is country miles ahead of Villa's highest earner Youri Tielemans, who pockets £150,000 per week. Sterling, though, is highly experienced in English football, having also played for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sterling joined the Blues from City in 2022 and has so far made 81 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists.

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho: Reports

As per reports, Chelsea have thrown their hat in the race for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Sancho has missed both of United's Premier League games this season and the player has asked to leave the club.

Juventus have shown interest in Sancho and Chelsea have now reportedly joined the race. The Blues are reportedly contemplating a player plus cash offer. Given Raheem Sterling's situation at Stamford Bridge, the Sancho deal could gather pace.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists for the Red Devils in 83 appearances. Sancho returned to Dortmund for a loan spell in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

While he helped Dortmund reach the UEFA Champions League final, that hasn't improved his position at United. Chelsea could offer the wantaway star a potential destination to revive his fading career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback