"They're more experienced after last year" - Gary Neville makes another U-turn on Arsenal's Premier League title prediction

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has once again reversed his opinion on Arsenal's chances in the Premier League title race this season.

The pundit initially backed the Gunners to end their 20-year wait for a league title at the start of the season before making a U-turn on his prediction at the start of February.

The north Londoners secured an emphatic 3-1 victory over Liverpool on February 4, giving them a huge boost to their confidence and their position in this season's title race. However, Neville claimed that Arsenal were still missing prolific finishing in the final third, which could cost them the title.

The Gunners proved Neville wrong with a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham United over the weekend. The former Manchester United right-back once again changed his prediction and said after the game (via Metro):

"It was around this time last year that there was a lot of pressure on Arsenal, because they were so many points clear. Everyone thought they’d win the league. But now they are sat there in the pack, right on the shoulder, and it may suit them better."

He added:

"They’ve not produced their best form to this point but they have in the last couple of weeks started to look like they will hit the same form as last season that put them into a position of winning the league."

He continued:

"They need to stay focused, calm and keep their players fit. They’re good in a lot of areas. If their front players, who are really exciting, can start to score the goals they were not at the start of the season, they have a real chance."

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Liverpool lead the standings by two points.

"We smelled blood today and went for the kill" - Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal's six-goal thriller against West Ham

Arsenal put on a dominant performance against the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11). William Saliba opened the scoring after half an hour of play before Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 41st minute.

Gabriel Magalhaes found the back of the net three minutes later before Leandro Trossard's stoppage-time strike. Saka then bagged his brace in the 63rd minute of the second half and Declan Rice scored against his former side two minutes later.

Despite grabbing two goals in the match, Saka insisted that he could've scored more against West Ham. The England international said (via ESPN):

"We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored many more, including myself."

He added:

"I think we smelled blood today and went for the kill. We did really well to score more and we were really happy."

The Gunners will next face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on 17 February.