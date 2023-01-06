"They're not good enough" - Ex-Liverpool star reacts to talk of Manchester United being title challengers

Former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United are still some way off from being title challengers.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a strong run of form under head coach Erik ten Hag and find themselves fourth in the table right now. Despite Manchester United being just nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, Collymore has insisted that the Red Devils are not quite title challengers right now.

The former Aston Villa striker has credited Erik ten Hag for the incredible job he has done since taking over at Old Trafford. However, he believes that the Dutchman does not have the necessary squad depth and quality to put pressure on Arsenal.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk recently about Man United being in the title race, but sorry folks, not for me," he told Caught Offside.

“I think there is zero chance they end up seriously fighting for this season’s Premier League title," he added. "They’re not good enough at the moment to put together a 10-game winning streak. They also don’t have the squad depth like their Manchester rivals do.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive 👏 https://t.co/FbiVJColLR

“When I look at this United team, I see the seeds of what Arsenal have done and that is having a manager in Erik Ten Hag who prefers developing his squad’s younger players, and I think that philosophy will guarantee two things – progress, but also inconsistent performances along the way."

Collymore has also demanded more patience from Manchester United fans in their manager Erik ten Hag, who is doing a fantastic job. He added:

“Ten Hag doesn’t look like the type of manager to push for huge signings in an attempt to drastically change his plans for his squad either, so it’ll take some more time for them to mount a genuine title challenge."

“In terms of what would be a successful domestic season this year, I think top four would be mission accomplished," Collymore continued. "It’s worth saying as well – my take on this wouldn’t change even if they do go out and beat Man City later this month because let’s not forget – we’re only halfway through the season.

"There is a very long way to go and I just don’t think they’re good enough to put together the kind of run required to sustain a title challenge. Simple as that.”

Manchester United enter talks to sign Ajax midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly identified Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

The Red Devils terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's deal in November following his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

They are not short of options up front and are reportedly considering a move for Ajax star Kudus, who is capable of playing either in attack or midfield.

Erik ten Hag also knows the Ghana international quite well, having earlier signed him at Ajax from FC Nordsjælland.

Kudus has made 63 appearances for Ajax till date and has scored 15 goals while providing six assists.

