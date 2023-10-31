"They’re just getting it together" - Jamie Carragher predicts thumping Chelsea win against Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted a 3-0 win for Chelsea in their upcoming EFL Cup encounter against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, November 1. The pundit believes the west London outfit can do so given their recent promising performances under Mauricio Pochettino in the English top tier.

Carragher also admitted that he would like to see the Blues pick things up after their massive struggles in recent times. Giving his Carabao Cup predictions for this week, he said (per the official EFL website):

"I hope Chelsea win this one. They look like they’re just getting it together now this season under the manager Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) and I think they’ll win that comfortably against Blackburn Rovers."

Chelsea had a dismal start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, spending the majority of it in the bottom half of the league table. The Blues then managed to gain a decent run of form with back-to-back victories over Fulham (2-0) and Burnley (4-1).

They then drew 2-2 against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a thrilling derby on 21 October. Chelsea had a great start to the game as Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk scored once each before Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard found the back of the net in the last 15 minutes.

The west London outfit went back to square one with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday (28 October).

The Blues have been through tough times since Todd Boehly's takeover last summer. They finished 12th in the league standings last season despite spending nearly £600 million.

Blackburn Rovers are currently 12th in the Championship, the second tier of English football, and suffered a 1-0 defeat against Swansea in their previous encounter.

Will Reece James and Christopher Nkunku feature in Blackburn Rovers EFL Cup clash? Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had good news and bad for the Blues faithful in his pre-match press conference. The Argentine manager has revealed that Christopher Nkunku has not returned to full fitness yet, while club captain Reece James will feature in the starting XI.

Pochettino said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“When you try to create something new and creating a project we are building, you have to work hard. The circumstances are not helping us to go faster than we want. It's up and down. It's normal."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

“Nkunku, not ready yet. Reece James will start”.

Expand Tweet

Nkunku has not been seen in a Chelsea shirt in the Premier League yet since his £53 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer. The French forward suffered a knee injury in the Blues' pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

James, meanwhile, has been struggling with hamstring issues this season. The England international was out for two months as a result. He has registered made league appearances for the west London outfit so far this term.