"They're probably kicking themselves a little bit" – Glen Johnson believes Chelsea will be regretting not signing 'free spirit' who plays for rivals

Ex-Chelsea star Glen Johnson has stated that the Blues will rue about missing out on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were one of highest spenders in the recently concluded summer transfer window after dishing out close to £400 million. They snapped up a total of 12 players to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea, who finished 12th in the Premier League table last campaign, bolstered their offensive department with more than a few arrivals this time. They signed two number 10 options in Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer, and a first-team striker in Nicolas Jackson.

However, Football Insider has recently reported that Pochettino kept close tabs on Maddison as a potential summer signing. But, the former Spurs boss ruled the 26-year-old midfielder out as a target due to his age.

During an interaction with Betfred, Johnson was asked if Chelsea will be regretting their transfer decision in light of Maddison's recent excellent run of form for Spurs. He responded:

"Yes, they're probably kicking themselves a little bit because Maddison went to Tottenham for a relatively low price when you consider the figures that some clubs are paying for players. He's a good player, he's a free spirit and has a swagger about him. He's the type of player that every top club needs."

Sharing his thoughts on the Blues' links with Maddison, Johnson added:

"Does he perform every week? No, he doesn't but Chelsea had the chance to sign someone of Maddison's quality for relatively cheap and I believe they will be kicking themselves that they didn't pursue the deal."

Maddison, who joined Spurs from Leicester City for close to £40 million earlier this summer, has been the talk of the town of late. He has netted two goals and laid out as many assists in four matches, helping his team sit at second spot in the Premier League standings.

Glen Johnson opines on Chelsea new boy

When asked about Cole Palmer's signing, Glen Johnson told Betfred:

"To pay £45 million for a player with his level of experience sounds absolutely bonkers, but the club must be incredibly excited by his potential to offer Manchester City that sort of money. On the face of it, it seems like a very risky transfer but only time will tell if Cole can justify the money that Chelsea spent on him."

Palmer, 21, made his debut for the Blues, after finalizing his £45 million move from Manchester City, in their 1-0 Premier League home loss against Nottingham Forest this Saturday (September 2). He completed 28 passes and three dribbles during a 28-minute cameo.

A left-footed versatile operator, the midfielder rose through Manchester City's ranks before making his professional debut in September 2020. He scored six goals and provided two assists in 1482 minutes of first-team action, spread across 42 overall matches for City.