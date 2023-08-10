"They really need some more signings" - Pundit claims Liverpool might struggle against the big teams if they don't sign midfielders

Footballer-turned-pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool could be in trouble against the big sides this season. He has pointed out the lack of cover in the midfield as the key reason.

Liverpool are in the market for midfielders and have managed to signed just two, despite seeing five exit the club this summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been sold to Saudi Arabian clubs, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner left the side as free agents.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed Liverpool need two more midfielders. He said:

"They've lost [Naby] Keita, they've lost [Jordan] Henderson, they've lost Fabinho, they've lost [James] Milner. They've brought in [Dominik] Szoboszlai, [Alexis] Mac Allister, but they need more in there. They're trying to get Lavia from Southampton; they can't agree a fee. They need, for me, two more central midfielders. Midfield, they really need some more signings because they'll struggle against the big teams."

The Reds face Chelsea in their Premier League season opener on Sunday, August 13.

Gabriel Agbonlahor slams Liverpool over transfer moves

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes it will be criminal for Liverpool to not sign a Fabinho replacement. He said that the Reds need a defensive midfielder, or else they would end up conceding a lot of goals.

He told Football Insider:

"They're definitely left short. They committed a crime, the amount of money they've got for Fabinho at £40million as he has been very poor for 18 months. It's ok being good on the ball, but this day and age you have also got to be able to get the ball back and this is the type of midfielder that L'pool need."

He added:

"Yes, they brought in a couple of midfielders but a proper rock solid sitter is what they're crying out for. Otherwise they're gonna be conceding a lot of goals and look at preseason, they had already conceded four against Bayern Munich. The problems are still there, you know, maybe not enough protection for the back four."

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that they are working to rebuild the midfield and is happy with the progress. However, the fans are not happy with the owners for not moving quickly in the market.