"They are doing a reformulation" – Philippe Coutinho comments on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona at end of season

Ex-Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has shared his thoughts on Xavi Hernandez's decision to step down as Blaugrana manager, hailing the Spaniard as a tactician in the process.

Earlier in January, Xavi revealed to reporters in a press conference that he is set to leave the Blaugrana at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title with 88 points past season, have struggled to reach similar heights under Xavi so far this season. They are currently second with 57 points from 26 La Liga outings, eight points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid in the table.

During a recent interaction with SPORT, Coutinho was asked to share his thoughts on Xavi's impending departure from Barcelona. He replied (h/t Barca Universal):

"Has Xavi made the right decision to leave? I don't know, but what I can say about Xavi is that he has been a great player, a great coach although I coincided with him for a short time. At the club, they are doing a reformulation, but surely Barça will always be among the greats."

Queried to offer advice to youngsters like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, and Marc Guiu, the ex-Liverpool midfielder responded:

"My message to the young players at Barça? I would tell them to enjoy as they are already doing. Many young people are coming and doing great good to Barça as it has always been in the history of this club. The youth has always been very good. I would tell them to enjoy their game, the team and have fun on the field."

The Blaugrana, who have lost seven times and shipped 52 goals in 38 outings this season, will next visit Athletic Club in their La Liga clash on Sunday (March 3).

Barcelona defender rules out exit from club

Speaking recently to TNT Mexico, Ronald Araujo dismissed the chances of leaving the La Liga club in the upcoming summer transfer window. He remarked (h/t Barca Universal):

"I am very well, my family is very well, I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I wear this shirt on the pitch and I will always do it."

When further pressed about a potential exit, the centre-back replied:

"No, no, I'm very happy here at Barcelona."

Araujo, who has reportedly been linked with Bayern Munich of late, has made 141 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. The 24-year-old has won three trophies, including a league title, so far.

The Catalan outfit, meanwhile, are reportedly aiming to hand the Uruguayan a new contract with improved wages. Blaugrana sporting director Deco met with the star's entourage to hold talks earlier this month.