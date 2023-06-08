"They have to be the right fit for the club" - Inter Miami's David Beckham recalls Sir Alex Ferguson advice before signing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's quotes from 2020 have resurfaced after Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining the MLS club as a free agent.

Having played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Clermont Foot, Messi will become an Inter Miami player when his PSG contract expires on June 30.

Beckham foresaw signing a superstar of Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's stature in 2020. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said (via Sport BIBLE):

"Well you know what, we've got great opportunities down in Miami. We've been contacted by a lot of different players over possibly coming to join the team. As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo, I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in then great."

Beckham further revealed a crucial piece of information that he received from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He revealed:

"One of the things I learned from Alex Ferguson... he turned around to me and said whoever you bring in, they have to be the right fit for the club. It's not about the biggest name or personality, it's about who fits in best with the players. That's what we'll do. But, like I said, as an owner if you want to bring these players in then we have a great opportunity."

Beckham's tremendous vision has come to fruition as Messi has announced that he will play for the MLS next.

Here's what Lionel Messi said about his move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal were also in the running to sign the Argentine on a free transfer.

Messi, though, announced that the next chapter of his legendary career will be in the United States of America. Speaking about his decision to choose Inter Miami, the 35-year-old said:

I will not return to Barcelona, I will join Inter Miami. After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it was time to go to the United States to live football in a different way and enjoy more day to day."

According to 90min, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets could join him in Miami.

