"They told me this team was gonna beat City", "Going to finish 3rd" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid slump to 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad

Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Tuesday, May 2 at the Reale Arena.

Former Los Blancos player Takefusa Kubo scored the opener for the Basque club in the 47th minute. Dani Carvajal was sent off in the 61st minute after receiving a second yellow card as his side were looking for an equalizer.

Ander Barrenetxea scored in the 85th minute to secure the three points for Real Sociedad. Real Madrid's chances of winning La Liga virtually ended with the defeat as well. Ancelotti's side have 68 points from 33 games and trail league leaders Barcelona by 14 points.

"They told me this team was gonna beat city."

"Madrid are deada**e going to finish 3rd in la liga."

Los Blancos have two crucial games coming up as they take on Osasuna next in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 6. Yet another thrilling fixture will follow as Ancelotti's side square off against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, May 9.

However, fans expressed concern about those games after the recent defeat. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Real Madrid were defeated 2-0 by Real Sociedad in their latest La Liga clash:

Vinicius Junior's return should serve as a boost for Real Madrid ahead of crucial fixtures

Vinicius Junior was suspended for Real Madrid's clash against Sociedad as the Brazilian winger has picked up 10 yellow cards this season.

Vinicius has been a very important player for Real Madrid this season. He is leading the squad in terms of goal contributions this season, with 22 goals and 20 assists in 49 matches across competitions.

In tough games, Vinicius' spark of brilliance has often proved to be a difference-maker for Los Blancos. Hence, his return to the team for the crucial matches against Osasuna and Manchester City should be a massive boost for Real Madrid.

