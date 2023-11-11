"They’ve done alright against big teams" - Gary Neville makes bold scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted a 1-1 draw in Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City. The pundit has backed the Blues to put in a decent performance despite their turbulent start to the season.

Neville said on Sky Sports' Stick to Football podcast (as quoted by football.london):

"To be honest with you I think Chelsea will do alright against Manchester City. In a couple of games I’ve seen at Stamford Bridge, they’ve done alright against big teams. Against Arsenal and Liverpool, they were really good. I’ll go 1-1."

Chelsea are currently tenth in the Premier League table, having earned 15 points from 11 fixtures this season. The Blues certainly have not displayed great form under Mauricio Pochettino this term.

However, the west London outfit have had some good moments, including back-to-back victories over Fulham and Burnley and a 4-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino's side also put in respectable performances in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the first game week and their 2-2 tie with Arsenal last month. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine manager can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are second in the league standings after nine wins and two losses this campaign. Pep Guardiola's men were at the apex of the table prior to the ongoing match week.

Tottenham Hotspur, who were one point behind in second place, have returned to the top. The Lilywhites are currently 1-0 up in their ongoing encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He has it, so congratulations" - Pep Guardiola explains why he's 'really pleased' with former Manchester City man's performances at Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has applauded former Manchester City forward Cole Palmer for his excellent start to life at Chelsea. The Spanish manager explained that he is happy for the England youth international, who achieved his desire to get more game time.

When asked if it was a shame Palmer was not retained at the Etihad, Guardiola told reporters (as quoted by GOAL):

"Congratulations for Chelsea and him. Really pleased. The reason why was that, he wanted game time. He has it, so congratulations. He is a guy who came from the academy, he’s having success because it’s good for him and wish him the best."

The Blues secured Palmer's services from Manchester City during the final stages of the summer transfer window for £42.5 million. The English forward has so far impressed with his performances at the west London outfit.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in nine Premier League appearances this term. Palmer has also grabbed two assists in the EFL Cup this season.