"They’ve given themselves a fantastic chance" - Alan Shearer explains why 'outstanding' Arsenal have proved him wrong

Alan Shearer has admitted that Arsenal's recent performances in the Premier League have changed his mind about this season's title race.

The Gunners had an excellent start to the current campaign, leading the league until December. The north Londoners then drew against Liverpool and suffered back-to-back London derby defeats at the end of the year, losing their spot at the apex.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have seen a major resurgence in form in the English top flight after their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Arsenal have secured consecutive victories in their last eight league fixtures, putting on some extraordinarily dominant performances.

The Gunners have produced 6-0 and 5-0 scorelines on two separate occasions, while winning 3-1 against title-race rivals Liverpool. The north London outfit came under criticism by many, including Shearer, in January for not signing a striker.

However, the Premier League icon has now admitted his assessment was wrong. He said (via TBR Football):

“Unbelievable. Loads and loads of goals. I was one of those who said it may affect them with the lack of a main centre forward. But it hasn’t up to now and you’ve got to give them great credit for that."

On the Gunners' title chances this season, Shearer added:

“They’re playing some brilliant stuff, maybe not so much at the weekend. But before that, they’ve been outstanding. They’ve given themselves a fantastic chance.”

Arsenal will next face Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates on Tuesday (12 March).

"It’s great to be top" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks on title race after Liverpool draw against Manchester City

This past weekend saw a major turn of the tides in the Premier League title race. Liverpool locked horns with Manchester City at Anfield in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on Sunday (11 March).

On Saturday, Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Brentford that saw them move to the top of the league table. Liverpool's fixture against City had the best possible outcome for the Gunners after ending in a 1-1 draw.

The north Londoners are now atop the league table, ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while City trail a point behind in third. When asked about the clash between his title-race rivals, Arteta said (per Arsenal's official website):

"It’s great to be top, that’s for sure – it was an amazing game of football with two magnificent teams, with so many alternatives. I think it’s an amazing situation that we are even involved, looking at the level that those two teams have, and we are still there and we’re still at the top. So, the ambition rises, we want to continue to be there, and we have to go game-by-game."