"They want to put this right" - Ten Hag reveals the mood in the Manchester United dressing room after consecutive 3-0 losses

Erik ten Hag has dismissed reports that the Manchester United players are down and believes that they are working hard to get back to the standards. He added that his players are positive about turning things around and added that the whole backroom staff is also supporting them.

Reports this week suggested that Manchester United players were unhappy with Ten Hag following their poor start to the season. They lost their last two games 3-0 against Manchester City in the league and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

Ten Hag, however, has claimed that his players are still backing him and remain positive. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"They [players] are positive. They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we've had two big setbacks, but we'll fight back. The dressing room is strong, the staff are strong and this manager is strong."

The Red Devils manager has dismissed claims that it is a 'must-win' situation for him amid reports of a possible sacking. He added:

"I never think of such scenarios - we have to win every game. We prepare very good and I'm sure the players are ready tomorrow to execute the plan."

Manchester United face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4. The Red Devils sit eight in the table with five wins and as many losses.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's style of play

Erik ten Hag has admitted that he has not brought the Ajax style to Manchester United. He wants to combine it with the Red Devils' DNA and is still confident that they can play out from the back.

The manager was responding to Jamie Carragher's claims that the Red Devils had no style of play and were moving backwards. He said:

"I came here with my philosophy, based on possession, but also to combine it with the DNA of Man United, but also with the players and their character. We combind it last year and we played very good football last season."

He added:

"I want to play from the back and we try that in every game, but like against Man City, if they are good at pressing, it's a good option to go direct. We want to press, then go direct, because we have the players who are very good at it. We miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust, which doesn't help the routines."

The Times have reported that Manchester United are sounding out managers as they a change soon.