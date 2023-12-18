“They will go a long way” - John Terry predicts who will win Champions League after Arsenal and Manchester City find out next opponents 

Chelsea legend John Terry has backed Real Madrid to win the Champions League this season after Arsenal drew Porto and Manchester City drew FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16.

Terry helped complete the draw for the knockout stages of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign earlier today (Monday, 18 December). Once the matches were decided, Terry spoke about who could challenge for the title this season.

The Englishman believes Real Madrid will have a great campaign, given their immense experience in Europe and could win their 15th Champions League title this term. Los Blancos will go up against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

The former Chelsea center-back said (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I think team-wise you have to look at Real Madrid. For me, I think they have been fantastic, probably for the last seven or eight years in the competition and are always there."

Terry added:

"I think Bellingham has been incredible as an individual and they obviously have a fantastic manager in Carlo who I worked alongside for many years at Chelsea. He's a great man manager, so the players love him, great tactically and I think they will go a long way."

Real Madrid have breezed through the group stages this season, winning all six of their fixtures and topping their respective table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have displayed great form in the Champions League as well. They secured four wins, one draw, and one loss, finishing four points ahead of PSV. Terry's former club Chelsea are the only London-based side to have won the Champions League.

Manchester City were the only other club, besides Real Madrid, to maintain a 100% record in the Champions League group stages this season.

"He won the Champions League against me" - Gabriel Jesus reveals what he told Kai Havertz after he joined Arsenal

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus recently said that he joked about Kai Havertz winning a Champions League title against him when the German arrived at the Emirates this summer.

The former Manchester City striker met the former Chelsea man in the 2021-22 final between the two sides. The Blues secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Havertz's first-half strike.

Arsenal signed Jesus in the summer of 2022 while Havertz remained at Stamford Bridge for another season before moving to north London this summer. When asked about what impact the Germany international has had at the Emirates this season, Jesus said (via football.london):

"A lot, we are always joking that he won the Champions League against me and I always say I want to win one with him!"

Jesus added:

''We always joke [about it], but now I want to win with him and Jorginho as well. He is an amazing player and the way he plays he is so strong and tall, with his quality as well he helps us a lot. Quietly like me, he is always fighting and helping the team and the way this guy has arrived is massive. We are very happy we have him.''