"They won’t give up” - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims title race is not over despite 4-1 win over Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Premier League title race is far from over despite his side beating challengers Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday, April 26.

The Cityzens are arguably in the driver's seat in the title race following their big victory over the Gunners. However, the Manchester City boss has claimed that the title race is not over and claimed that there is no room for slipups.

The former Barcelona manager has urged his side to keep up their focus and not drop points. Guardiola said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"At Forest we had some margin, now we have no margin. People say the feeling is that it is over. It's not over. It will be over when it's over. Impossible? No, it can be possible. You can drop points in one week. We have to be aware of that and then will be easier not to drop points."

Guardiola has insisted that the Cityzens still have some big games to play and cannot take anything for granted. He added:

"There are still seven games. For example, I saw 15-20 mins at Goodison Park [on Thursday night] and saw how aggressive they are. I know at the Emirates we won, everyone was happy. Then we go Forest and we draw. Now we won and we go Fulham – a special stadium, organised team. If we do our job, we'll be closer. Nothing is being taken for granted."

Manchester City now look favorites to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola. Arsenal were eight points clear of the Cityzens at one point this season and looked on course to win their first title in 19 years.

However, they have dropped nine points in their last four games and now sit just two points ahead of City, having played two more games.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Arsenal have had a successful 2022-23 season as they secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Gunners have been without Champions League football for seven years now and as per Guardiola, their qualification is a big achievement for the Gunners.

Asked if he had the champagne ready, with his side just one point away from securing Champions League qualification, the Manchester City manager said (via Metro):

"Yes! It’s already there! Ask Arsenal… they are already in the Champions League. Ask the owners from Arsenal what it means after six, seven years being out of the Champions League. Next season, Arsenal will be playing the elite, the best teams in Europe in an incredible competition. It is a success, absolutely."

The Gunners will next be up against Chelsea on May 2 while Manchester City will travel to Craven Cottage to face in-form Fulham this weekend (30 April).

