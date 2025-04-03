"They won us three points", "Really starting to click" - Fans praise Chelsea duo after Blues' 1-0 win over Tottenham

A section of Chelsea fans on social media have commended Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez following their 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 3). The duo bossed the midfield and their remarkable display made it difficult for Tottenham to penetrate and control the game.

Nicolas Jackson (2’) wasted a huge opportunity to give Chelsea the lead as his initial attempt was blocked by Guglielmo Vicario. The ball then fell kindly to one of Tottenham's defenders who cleared the ball which ended up hitting the bar.

In the 31st minute, Jackson's effort was close to hitting the back of the net but the ball flew narrowly over the bar. Jadon Sancho (45’), released a shot that was remarkably saved by goalkeeper Vicario to keep the scoreline intact (0-0) at halftime.

Fernandez (50’) perfectly connected with a cross from Cole Palmer and planted his header into the net, giving the Blues the lead. In the 56th minute, Caicedo had his goal ruled out for offside following a review by the VAR.

Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr's goal (69') was also ruled out for a foul in the build-up by the VAR. Caicedo and Fernandez contributed immensely in ensuring that the Blues secured all three points in a narrow 1-0 win.

In his stint, Caicedo maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (37/41). He recorded four tackles, accurately delivered five out of five long balls, and won eight out of nine ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Fernandez maintained a passing precision of 91% (41/45). He scored one goal, registered one interception, and won three out of seven contested ground duels.

In the game's aftermath, fans heaped praise on the duo on X for their performances, with one tweeting:

"Caicedo & enzo won us three points."

"Caicedo and Enzo just wow," another added.

"Enzo is such a dope a** player. Caicedo as well," a fan opined.

"Enzo and caicedo btw wow monsters," a delighted fan said.

"Caicedo was insane this game, him and Enzo are actually INSANE," another fan claimed.

"Enzo been class today him and caicedo really staring to click," wrote another.

"He's one of the best" - Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca on Moises Caicedo

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Blues’ head coach has claimed that Caicedo is one of the best midfielders in the world. He also commended the Ecuadorian for his work rate and dedication.

In a post-match interview after Chelsea's Premier League win over Tottenham, Maresca was full of admiration for Caicedo. He said (via Ben Jacobs' X handle):

"He's one of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielder in the world right now. The best thing about Moi is that every day he's working very seriously. He's very humble and kind."

Caicedo has been pivotal for the Blues in midfield this season, registering four goal contributions in 36 games. Chelsea will take on Brentford in the next Premier League game on Sunday (April 6).

