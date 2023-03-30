“Things we love to see” - Liverpool fans feel they’ve got their joy back as key player makes long-awaited injury return

Recovering from a serious knee injury, Liverpool ace Luis Diaz has made his long-awaited return to the training pitch, leaving fans on Twitter in a state of euphoria.

Diaz picked up a knee injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on October 9. He has been out of action ever since, with the Reds often struggling to find their way past gritty defenses in his absence.

On Tuesday (28 March), Diaz finally returned to training and completed the session without any difficulty. On Thursday, he took part in another training session, and the club’s Twitter handle gave fans a glimpse of the Colombian’s confident walk up to the training pitch.

Fighting for a Champions League finish this season, the sixth-placed Reds will take on second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (1 April). According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp could name Diaz on the bench, but only after clearing it with the club’s medical staff.

Before picking up the injury against Arsenal, Diaz played eight Premier League matches for the Merseysiders, scoring thrice and claiming two assists.

Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have identified three big midfield targets for the summer

Premier League giants Liverpool have not been at their best this season. While their attack and defense have looked good enough, the midfield has struggled to keep up with the competition. The Reds have seemingly acknowledged their shortcomings in midfield and are reportedly keeping tabs on three coveted midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderer's Matheus Nunes, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and Chelsea's Mason Mount are on their list of midfield targets for the summer. The transfer guru revealed on his YouTube channel (via Team Talk):

“We know there is Jude Bellingham, we know there is Mason Mount.

“I would always include Matheus Nunes because he remains a player appreciated by Liverpool. Remember that.”

To make room for new midfield recruitments, the Anfield outfit are set to eject Arthur Melo, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita from their payroll. Arthur is set to return to Juventus after his injury-ridden loan spell, while the remaining three are expected to leave as free agents after their contracts expire in June.

