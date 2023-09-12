"This is bad", "We can't afford to lose him" - Barcelona fans left worried as star gets subbed after picking up injury in international friendly

Barcelona fans are worried after seeing Ilkay Gundogan leave Germany's friendly clash against France on Tuesday (12 September) with an injury.

The 32-year-old fell on his back and seemingly suffered an injury in the middle of the first half. He could not carry on and was substituted in the 25th minute for Pascal Gross, with the scoreline at 1-0 in favor of the Germans.

Fans would have been even more concerned about Gundogan's fitness after seeing him leave the pitch in tears. The extent or the nature of the injury has not been confirmed yet but it was evident that he hurt his back.

For Barcelona, this could be a major injury blow just before their La Liga game against Real Betis on 16 September at the Spotify Camp Nou. After learning of Gundogan leaving the pitch with an injury, one fan tweeted:

"This is bad 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Another added:

"nahh we can't afford to lose him"

Here is a selection of other tweets from fans on X:

Gundogan, who signed from Manchester City this summer on a free transfer, has played in all of Barca's four La Liga games this season. He has racked up two assists during that time and has evidently become one of manager Xavi Hernandez's most trusted players.

Barcelona are currently without Pedri and Ronaldo Araujo due to injuries. After their game against Real Betis, they will face Royal Antwerp at home on 19 September in their UEFA Champions League group-stage opener.

Ilkay Gundogan said he decided about Barcelona transfer after treble win

Ilkay Gundogan stated earlier this summer that he wasn't sure he would join Barcelona until after the UEFA Champions League final in June.

Gundogan, who captained Manchester City last season, described the 1-0 Champions League final win against Inter Milan as 'probably the most important game' of his career. It meant that the Cityzens became only the second English team in history to win the treble.

In an interview with the Catalan club's official website in late July, he said:

"I didn't make the decision 100% until after the Champions League final. We had talks (with Barça) before that, my contract was coming to an end and there was a bit of uncertainty about my future.

"But I tried to leave that to one side because it was probably the most important game of my career, the Champions League final in Istanbul. I was really focused on the game and on winning. For that reason, I wanted to take my time and not take the decision before."

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City and spent seven years at the Etihad, registering 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 games.