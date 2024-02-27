"This bro is so fragile", "Terminate his contract ASAP" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as key player picks up yet another knock

Fans have reacted to Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku's injury. The former RB Leipzig man has struggled with injuries since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Having missed the start of the season with knee and hip injuries, the 26-year-old only made his much-awaited Blues debut in the EFL Cup quarterfinal win at Newcastle United on penalties, coming on for the final 21 minutes.

Nkunku played 53 minutes of the 1-0 EFL Cup final loss in extra time to Liverpool on Sunday. Overall, the 26-year-old has netted just twice in 10 games across competitions, starting just twice.

Ahead of the FA Cup fifth round game with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (February 28), Nkunku seems to have suffered another injury blow, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Fans have reacted to the striker's latest setback, having missed 24 games across competitions. One tweeted:

"Damn! This bro is so fragile"

Another wants Nkunku's contract 'terminated', chiming in:

"Terminate his contract asap"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Apart from Nkunku, the Blues have eight other players out injured ahead of the Leeds game, including Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea vs Leeds United: A few tidbits

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have a rousing record against Leeds, especially in the FA Cup, where they are unbeaten in eight games, winning five.

However, this will be their first meeting in the competition in 54 years since the Blues won the 1970 final in a replay. A 2-2 draw in the initial final necessitated a replay, a first in the FA Cup title match since 1912 when Barnsley beat West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues have won their last six home games across competitions (all in the Premier League) against Leeds and have an impressive 13-2 record in their last 15 FA Cup fifth-round games.

Daniel Farke's side are looking to reach their first FA Cup quarterfinal in four attempts since last making the last-eight in 2003.