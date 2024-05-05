"This is called perfect revenge", "Great performance but too late now" - Fans react as Liverpool defeat Tottenham 4-2 in PL clash

Liverpool fans reacted on social media as their side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in their Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday, May 5.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah broke his five-match league goal drought by opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Goals from Andy Robertson (45'), Cody Gakpo (50') and Harvey Elliott (59') powered the Reds into a 4-0 lead.

Although Spurs made a comeback through Richarlison (72') and Heung-min Son (77'), the 4-0 lead proved unassailable in the end.

The win kept Liverpool alive in the title race, although only mathematically. After getting only their second win in their last six league games, fans took to X to express their emotions.

One fan wrote:

"This is called perfect revenge."

Another added:

"Great performance but too late now."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Almost perfect game. Gave Spurs the spanking they needed and it proves that without blatant corruption we would have won the away game," one fan noted.

"I have been waiting for this day since that 2 - 1 defeat. I got my revenge," another added.

"When was this team in the past two weeks," another questioned.

"I don't know why Elliot isn't in the conversation about England's midfielders for the Euros. He's different from every other midfielder they've got," a fan opined.

"Only Liverpool will beat Tottenham, but lose to Everton," another fan sighed.

Another fan praised defender Jarell Quansah for his impeccable performance, saying, "Quansah was immense!"

"Sloppy at the final 20 minutes, lucky enough cause we have 4 goal lead," another fan commented.

A fan praised Mohamed Salah after his return to goalscoring ways, saying, "Salah with a masterclass. King."

BBC pundit left stunned after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah produces 'amazing' performance against Tottenham

BBC pundit Dion Dublin lavished praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after he produced an 'amazing' performance in the Reds' 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah opened the scoring by heading in a cross from Dutch forward Cody Gakpo in the 16th minute of the game. He then set up Harvey Elliott for the Reds' fourth goal of the night as well.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, former Aston Villa forward Dublin was left stunned by Salah's performance. He said:

“Salah is on every single time. His positioning has been amazing. He has got his arm up saying, ‘Put it over the full-back, I am ready right now.”

The Egyptian now sits on an astonishing 25 goals and 14 assists in 42 games across all competitions. Although he's been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with his performance against Tottenham, he showed that he belongs in the Premier League.