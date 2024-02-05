"This is the choice we made" - Erik ten Hag comments on the future of Manchester United and the Academy products

Following their 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday (February 4), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag discussed the academy products and the part they will play in the Red Devils' future.

The manager has talked about the club's youngsters before, discussing the importance of bringing them through to the first team. He discussed players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, explaining (via Eurosport) that they "always have a very good connection with the fans and it gives a club identity."

Speaking about how these academy graduates have impressed, Erik ten Hag told the press (via CentreDevils):

"The future is promising. This is the choice we made this summer by bringing in young players and bringing in players from the academy. We want to give them this opportunity. They are progressing. Bravo to them and all the staff involved."

Both youngsters were in the starting lineup against West Ham and played key roles in helping the team secure all three points at Old Trafford. While Mainoo helped hold the midfield, Garnacho was arguably the best player on the pitch, scoring two goals. The Argentine winger has now racked up 12 goals and provided seven assists in 67 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo has had a positive start to life in the first team at Old Trafford, where he has stepped up in the absence of other key midfielders. He has totaled 16 matches for the Red Devils, notably scoring a wonder goal in injury time to hand them all three points against Wolves.

Manchester United beat West Ham 3-0

Manchester United secured a comfortable win in front of their fans at Old Trafford on Sunday, putting three past West Ham. While the Hammers did have a decent amount of possession and many more shots on target, they were not clinical in front of goal.

It was Rasmus Hojlund who put Manchester United ahead, scoring for his fourth consecutive game. The striker side-stepped a defender to open up space, before powering his effort into the bottom corner to set the tone for the Red Devils.

With West Ham failing to make their chances count, Alejandro Garnacho took his opportunity on the other end, scoring with a deflection to make it 2-0. The winger was on target again when Scott McTominay laid him on during a quick counter late in the game.

West Ham have now failed to win their last six games in all competitions, while Manchester United have not lost a match in 2024. The Red Devils will hope to keep their momentum going when they face Aston Villa away from home next weekend.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here