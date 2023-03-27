“This is clearly noticeable” – Arsenal star brutally slammed for poor display on international duty

Former Ukraine international Viktor Leonenko has blasted Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko for his performance in the defeat to England. He took shots at the defender and blamed his compatriot for both goals scored in the game.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half to help the Three Lions win 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday (March 26). The away side did not get a single shot on target and had to defend throughout the game.

Speaking on FanDay after the match, Leonenko claimed that Ukraine skipper Zinchenko was terrible in the match and was responsible for both goals. He said:

"Again, our leaders have gone somewhere. It's the same as under (former coach Oleksandr) Petrakov. It's just that everything was blamed on him. Where is Ruslan Malinovsky? Where is Zinchenko? It was from his and Mudryk's zones that the goals were scored. Why is everyone silent about how many tackles he [Zinchenko] had? This is clearly noticeable."

He also took shots at the Arsenal man ahead of the match and said:

"Zinchenko is very weak in defence. As a defender, Mykolenko is stronger than Zinchenko. Oleksandr is more of a midfielder. It is clear that it is better for him to play in midfield. Zinchenko is good in attack. But he does not know how to defend."

He added:

"Zinchenko is a great football player, but definitely not a great one. Although he is a four-time champion of England, his contribution to Manchester City's triumph is small."

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants revenge on Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka scored the second goal of the match to help England seal a 2-0 win over Ukraine. Zinchenko was happy to see his Arsenal teammate in fine form but claimed that he wants revenge on the forward soon.

Speaking to Hayters TV, he said:

"I wish for him (Saka) to be in this form until the end of the season. He's such an important player for Arsenal. In these kinds of games, the big players decide the games. (England) had two chances in the first half, and they scored two. And, afterwards, it was difficult to create something. He's an amazing player. We knew that. He's on fire, at the moment and I wish him that until the end of the season. There are no friends on the pitch. Unfortunately, he did me. But I will take revenge!"

Arsenal will host Leeds United on their return to the Premier League this weekend (April 1).

