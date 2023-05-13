“This club is a circus”, “So unserious” – Fans mock PSG and Ligue 1 for ‘embarrassing’ act before game against Ajaccio

A man dressed as spiderman entered the stadium to hand the announcer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s lineup for the Ligue 1 home clash against Ajaccio, leaving fans far from enthused.

The Parisians, meanwhile, won the clash at Parc des Princes 5-0. Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring before Achraf Hakimi made it 2-0. Kylian Mbappe then scored a second-half brace.

Mohamed Youssouf scored an own goal to make it 5-0 for the Parisians. Achraf Hakimi and Thomas Mangani were sent off for a scuffle during the later stages of the match. Nevertheless, it was a convincing win for Christophe Galtier's time.

They now have 81 points from 35 games and lead second placed RC Lens by six points. Fans, though, were left disgusted by the event at the start of the game. The man handed the announcer the teamsheet. Fans reacted on Twitter, with one of them writing:

"This club is a circus. so unserious."

Another claimed:

"Embarrassing league."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Carlos Tevez slammed PSG for Lionel Messi treatment

Lionel Messi was handed a two-weeks suspension by PSG for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine since released an apology statement, and his suspension was reduced.

Messi came back to the squad for the Ajaccio clash. Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez, though, slammed the Parisians for their treatment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, telling TyC Sport:

"If you tell me, being a world champion, that he had to go and apologise for going on a trip when he had a day off, I would go back to Rosario and stay there drinking mate. 'You -PSG- have to apologise to me, but Messi, the truth that the club puts above everything. You have to take off your hat.'”

Messi's contract with the Parisians runs out in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Argentinian will leave at the end of the season. What lies for the little magician remains to be seen.

