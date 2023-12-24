"This competition wounds you when you are not clinical enough" - Pochettino disappointed by Chelsea's lack of goals this season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino rued his side's inability to convert in the final third against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier today (Sunday, 24 December).

Speaking after his side's 2-1 loss at the Molineux Stadium, the Argentine boss told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC):

"We feel very disappointed because I think we deserve much more. This competition wounds you when you are not clinical enough. We created chances. That is why it is so disappointing. We conceded after a few corners and it was really difficult."

He added:

"We were talking a lot at the beginning of the season. We are young in age. It is a young team. We have players playing for the first time in the league. They need to adapt. It is confidence and about quality."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager further stated:

"We need to score if we want to win the games. We are very disappointed. Sometimes we have to keep a clean sheet if we cannot score. We conceded too many corners. We need to keep going and pushing. Young teams learn from this sort of game."

The Blues had 69% possession and an xG (Expected goals) of 2.05. Yet their only goal in the match came in stoppage time when Christopher Nkunku finished an open header, assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea had 16 shots in the encounter, only five of which were on target (via FotMob).

Darren Bent names Chelsea star who 'has been the best' midfielder this season

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent believes Conor Gallagher has been Chelsea's best midfielder this season. The pundit claims he is a level above Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The Blues signed Fernandez for a then-British record transfer fee of £107 million from Benfica at the start of the year. The Argentina international has two goals and an assist to his name in the Premier League this season.

The west London outfit then broke the record they set after securing Caicedo's services for £115 million in the summer, beating out interest from Liverpool. The Ecuadorian midfielder is yet to register a goal contribution in 15 league games.

Meanwhile, Gallagher, a Chelsea academy graduate, has recorded four assists in 17 league appearances. He has played an important role in Pochettino's side, stepping up as captain in Reece James' absence.

Speaking about Chelsea's midfield, Bent told talkSPORT:

“When you look at all the money they’ve spent in that midfield area, I know he’s an academy graduate, I understand that, I think he’s been better than all of them. Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo is still yet to get going. I think Conor Gallagher has been the best.”

