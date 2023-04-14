"This is corruption", "How is that a yellow?" - Manchester United fans furious with ref for booking star who'll miss second leg against Sevilla

Manchester United fans on Twitter are unhappy, as Bruno Fernandes was booked during the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 13). Marcel Sabitzer's brace has given the home side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Fernandes, though, will be absent from the second leg after picking up a yellow card in the first leg. He received a yellow card for his handball against the visitors. While the ball hit the Portuguese midfielder on the back of his elbow, he was looking the other side while trying to block a shot.

Fans alleged corruption on the match officials as they expressed discontent at Fernandes getting booked. One wrote on Twitter:

"This is corruption."

Another claimed:

"WTF HOW IS THAT A YELLOW."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was booked during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford:

dom @kroenkestan123 @TheEuropeanLad i hate bruno but the ball was blasted at him from 2 yards lmao @TheEuropeanLad i hate bruno but the ball was blasted at him from 2 yards lmao

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Yellow card Bruno Fernandes, he is suspended for the return leg! 📸 - Yellow card Bruno Fernandes, he is suspended for the return leg! https://t.co/UvhnArQ625

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains team selection against Sevilla

Anthony Martial started in attack for Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla. The Frenchman has been brought into the team in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Speaking about Martial's presence in the first XI, Ten Hag said before the clash against Sevilla (via the Red Devils' website):

“I think he is ready. He is ready to play. He has had three games to come in. He has been playing really carefully. I think he could have started against Everton. So now, Rashford is injured, and it is logical he plays in the team."

He added:

''I now hope for him that he stays fit. That he gets some games in a row, because I think that he needs that for his confidence. He will score; he will link up; he will also do a good job at pressing, which is positive for us. But yeah, he needs to keep fit because when he is fit, he is massive for us.''

United, though, haven't had to rely on Martial for scoring, as Sabitzer has given them the lead.

