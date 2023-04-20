"This is football heritage","Sevilla in EL is like Real Madrid in UCL" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United get knocked out of UEL after 3-0 loss

Sevilla beat Manchester United 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 20).

The Spanish side went through to the last four with a 5-2 aggregate win after drawing the first leg 2-2 at Old Trafford last week. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the extraordinary actions unfold.

Following the first-leg draw, there was all to play for in the second leg in Spain. The hosts got off to a dream start after a horrific piece of play by United goalkeeper David de Gea and Harry Maguire saw Youssef En-Nesyri find the back of the net.

Loic Bade made it 2-0 from a corner at the start of the second half. De Gea then gifted the third to En-Nesyri. The Spaniard came out of his line to clear a long ball, only to give it away. The Moroccan striker scored his second of the night by lofting the ball in an empty goal.

Eventually, Sevilla earned a 3-0 win to secure their semifinal spot by sending the Red Devils packing. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"This is football heritage!."

Another claimed:

"Sevilla in EL is like Real Madrid in UCL."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Sevilla beat Manchester United to secure a spot in the Europa League semifinals:

Don’t renew De Gea’s contract.

Offer Sancho in a swap deal for a good player like Maignan, De Jong etc.

Don’t sign Weghorst permanently. @ManUtd Sell Maguire.Don’t renew De Gea’s contract.Offer Sancho in a swap deal for a good player like Maignan, De Jong etc.Don’t sign Weghorst permanently. @ManUtd Sell Maguire. Don’t renew De Gea’s contract. Offer Sancho in a swap deal for a good player like Maignan, De Jong etc. Don’t sign Weghorst permanently.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes lambasts two players for performance in Sevilla clash

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was livid with David de Gea and Jadon Sancho for their performances in the first half of the UEFA Europa League second leg at Sevilla.

Sancho was lacklustre during the opening stages, while De Gea was partially at fault for Sevilla's opening goal. Talking about the two players, Scholes told BT Sport at half time (via Metro):;

"We saw how hostile the crowd were before the game. During the warm-ups, we were eulogising about the crowd and saying how aggressive and hostile it was. When the United players see and hear that, they need to go into the dressing room and think, “I need to be ready for this, and my first touch has got to be ready."

He added:

"You see Jadon Sancho in the first five minutes tonight; the ball bounced off him three times, terrible weight of pass too. I’m a big fan of the lad, but you’ve got to liven up and be ready."

Speaking about De Gea's pass that led to the first goal, Scholes said:

"The pass from David de Gea just isn’t on. He needs to get rid of it, clear your lines."

Manchester United need to get their bearings back when they return to action on Sunday (April 23) to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals.

