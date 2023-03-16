"This could get nasty", "Holding 5 today" - Liverpool fans can't believe 'horrendous' star starts against Real Madrid in the UCL

Liverpool fans on Twitter are baffled by James Milner's inclusion in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on March 15.

The Reds have a mountain to climb at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash. They lost the first leg at Anfield by a scoreline of 5-2 last month.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Jurgen Klopp's team against Real Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are the back four. Fabino and Milner start in midfield along with Cody Gakpo. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota are the three attackers.

Fans, however, are not happy with Milner's inclusion. The veteran has made 31 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season, with only 10 of them from the start.

Fans believe Milner and Fabinho starting in midfield in an attacking formation could term their downfall. One fan tweeted:

"4-2-4 with a midfield of Milner and turned crab Fabinho. This could get nasty."

Another claimed that Klopp's side could once again concede five goals today due to the 37-year-old's presence. He wrote:

"Milner in the lineup. They're holding 5 today."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool's lineup for their UEFA Champions League showdown against Real Madrid was announced:

Liverpool FC @LFC



#RMALIV The Reds to take on Real Madrid tonight The Reds to take on Real Madrid tonight 👊#RMALIV

Dylan🇮🇲 @DylanBirks8 @LFC Milner at the bernabau god help us all @LFC Milner at the bernabau god help us all

Scott @Shiteke 4-2-4 with a midfield of Milner and turned crab Fabinho. This could get nasty. 4-2-4 with a midfield of Milner and turned crab Fabinho. This could get nasty.

Dxn1s @Dxn1s_ Milner starting? Yeah I won’t be watching Milner starting? Yeah I won’t be watching

Mahomed @MoAsmal Watching 90 year old James Milner playing for my club at the bernabau makes me sick Watching 90 year old James Milner playing for my club at the bernabau makes me sick

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho previewed the Real Madrid showdown

Fabinho urged his teammates to remain calm and confident against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League second leg.

Liverpool lost the first leg 5-2 despite leading by two goals at the start of the match. The defeat at Anfield has made Klopp's team's task a tough one.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Fabinho said (via the Reds' official website):

“We have to have confidence to play this game because we really need to change a big result that was made in the first game, But I think we have to really enjoy this game, we will play at the Bernabeu, a really nice stadium to play [in], a really big Champions League game. We have to try to enjoy the game."

The Brazilian added:

“I think it will be important to not concede, to be intelligent in the game. We can’t be desperate early in the game because I think we have to be calm in every situation; it doesn’t matter what happens in the game, we have to be calm and try to play our best football.”

The second leg between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu will commence in less than an hour.

Poll : 0 votes