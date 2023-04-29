"This goes back ages" – Mark Lawrenson reveals why Arsenal will easily beat Chelsea

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted an easy 2-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.

The Gunners have fallen behind in their quest to lift their first Premier League title in 19 years after crashing to a 4-1 loss at Manchester City earlier this week. Mikel Arteta's side are currently on a four-match winless streak.

The Blues, on the other hand, are undergoing one of their worst seasons in recent history. Since Frank Lampard's appointment as interim manager earlier this month, they have lost five straight games across all competitions.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson stated that Arsenal will have the upper hand against Chelsea, writing:

"Chelsea are a shambles. I know everyone's saying that they've lost every game under Frank Lampard but this goes back ages. I'll go for Arsenal to win and I'm sure there'll be a bounce back after that loss to Manchester City. But, Chelsea, their season's basically become woeful. There just doesn't seem to be a plan."

Both sides are set to head into the upcoming contest with several crucial stars out injured. The Premier League leaders are likely to miss William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mohamed Elneny.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella.

Arsenal have a stellar record against the west London side under Arteta. Since the Spaniard's appointment as head coach in December 2019, they have won five times and lost twice in eight matches across all competitions.

Chelsea star headlines Arsenal's midfield shortlist: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have identified Chelsea star Mason Mount as one of their top midfield targets for the summer. They are keen to provide competition to Liverpool and Manchester United for the player's services this summer.

Mount, 24, is currently in a contract standoff with his boyhood club as he is keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled. If the Blues decide to cash in on him, he is likely to be made available for £70 million.

The Gunners are also keeping tabs on West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo. They were heavily linked with both midfielders during the winter transfer window but instead ended up roping in Jorginho from Chelsea for an initial £10 million fee.

