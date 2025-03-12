"This is going to be a grim watch", "Funniest front 3 Arsenal have ever fielded" - Fans react as Gunners name XI for PSV clash

Fans have reacted to Arsenal's starting lineup for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against PSV Eindhoven. Supporters were left amused by the attacking lineup that Mikel Arteta picked for the game.

The Gunners are dealing with a major injury crisis in attack this season. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, have all been sidelined for extended periods during the 2024-25 campaign.

In the second leg against PSV, Raheem Sterling, who is on loan at the Emirates from Chelsea, was the only recognized attacker named in Arsenal's lineup. With the Gunners holding a 7-1 lead from the first leg, Arteta made wholesale changes to the lineup that drew 1-1 with Manchester United on the weekend.

The attack, comprising Sterling, midfielder Mikel Merino and wing-back Kieran Tierney, left Gunners fans bemused. @WestBankToby wrote:

"A front 3 of Sterling, Merino and Tierney... this is going to be a grim watch."

@bilzav2 wrote:

"Tierney, Sterling, Merino front three gotta be the funniest front 3 Arsenal have ever fielded."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Sterling Tierney Merino has to be a message to the board," @SucreMartini wrote.

"Tierney Merino Sterling front 3..." @sendo170 wrote with a sobbing emoji.

"Tierney Merino Sterling... People will be posting screenshots of that front 3 for decades," @7ontheshirt hilariously claimed.

"The funniest and weirdest lineup I’ve ever seen," @AfcSanch wrote.

@BerryMalone_ exclaimed, "What is that front three?"

"Lol look at that attacking line up, Sterling-Tierney-Merino," @StatTheFcukUp wrote.

"What is this line up man.. front 3 of what.. sterling-merino-tierney... What is this team about..." @CTitivate wrote.

"Make sure we do the business" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of UCL Round of 16 second leg vs PSV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that his side have to ensure they seal their passage into the UCL quarterfinals in the second leg of the Round of 16 against PSV.

Half of the Gunners' lineup got onto the scoresheet in the 7-1 demolition of the Dutch giants in the first leg. While most of the players who featured in that game have been rested for the return leg, Arteta has urged his side to have the same hunger for goals.

Ahead of the game, the Spanish tactician said (via TNT Sports):

"Everything went our way in that game. We were very, very efficient and we have to make sure that happens again... We are in a really good position to go into the next round, and we have to make sure we do the business. What's winnable is tomorrow's game. We cannot look any further than that."

Arsenal will host PSV for the second leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash at the Emirates on Wednesday, March 12.

