"This guy is finished," "He needs to retire" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 4-1 to Benfica

Football fans on Twitter have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo following Al-Nassr's comprehensive defeat at the hands of SL Benfica.

The two teams clashed in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Thursday, July 20. Ronaldo failed to inspire his team to victory as the reigning Primeira Liga champions ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria put Benfica ahead before his compatriot Goncalo Ramos scored twice to make it 3-0. Khalid Al-Ghannam found the back of the net four minutes before half-time to hand Al-Nassr a lifeline.

However, Andreas Schjelderup's 68th minute goal ended the Saudi Arabian giants' hopes of a comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the contest and was on the pitch for 84 minutes. However, he turned in an insipid display and was kept quiet by a solid Benfica backline that restricted Al-Nassr to just three shots on target overall.

This in turn led to Ronaldo being slammed by several fans on Twitter. One of them wrote:

Another fan referred to his comments from earlier this week when he claimed the Saudi Pro League is better than Major League Soccer (MLS). The Portuguese superstar's statement came shortly after MLS side Inter Miami CF confirmed the arrival of his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Several fans on Twitter also criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for two more incidents that took place during Al-Nassr's 4-1 defeat to Benfica.

The first of those was a viral video of Angel Di Maria flicking the ball over Ronaldo's head, forcing a foul from the latter.

The second instance was an image of him asking his coach Luis Castro to leave him on the pitch for five more minutes midway through the second half with his team 3-1 down.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo motioned to Al Nassr coach Luis Castro to let him play five more minutes with the club down 3-1 to Benfica in a friendly. pic.twitter.com/NY2uXAICwT

Cristiano Ronaldo's first pre-season with Al-Nassr hasn't gone well so far

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January this year after terminating his contract with Manchester United before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner made an impact despite joining midway through the season, scoring 14 times in 19 matches across competitions. However, the club failed to win the league title and also fell in the semifinals of the King Cup of Champions.

Ronaldo's first pre-season with Al-Nassr hasn't gotten off to the greatest of starts either.

Luis Castro's men won their first two preseason friendlies, which their superstar forward missed, against Alverca (2-0) and Farense (5-1). However, the two matches he has featured in have ended in thumping defeats - 5-0 against RC Celta Vigo and now 4-1 against SL Benfica - albeit against better sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their next friendly fixture on July 25.