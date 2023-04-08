“This guy gets away with murder”, “Not luck. He plays for United” – Rival fans fume as Manchester United star escapes punishment in Everton win

Rival fans are fuming on Twitter after Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay escaped a red card for his blatant foul during the Premier League home clash against Everton. The Red Devils won the match at Old Trafford 2-0. McTominay opened the scoring and Anthony Martial made it 2-0 to secure all three points for the hosts.

McTominay tackled a player from behind before appearing to kick him while he was on the ground. His actions were deemed worthy of a red card by many. The midfielder, though, managed to escape punishment.

Fans claimed that the Scotsman received special treatment because he plays for the Red Devils. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"It's not luck. He plays for United."

Another fan wrote:

"I swear this guy gets away with murder."

Manchester United, meanwhile, kept up their chase for a Champions League spot with a comfortable win over Everton. They momentarily moved into third spot ahead of Newcastle United, having played one game more than the Magpies.

The win, however, was overshadowed by the incident involving McTominay. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Scott McTominay avoided a red card during United's 2-0 Premier League win against Everton:

nana kwame ansah @nanakwameansah8 @BBCMOTD Not even a yellow for kicking out an opponent. United for you. We're used to this anyway so not surprising @BBCMOTD Not even a yellow for kicking out an opponent. United for you. We're used to this anyway so not surprising

Sam Stone @samstone1945 @BBCMOTD Yes. But then again, he’s Manchester United, they get away with much more than any other club @BBCMOTD Yes. But then again, he’s Manchester United, they get away with much more than any other club🙈🙈

Arsenal Remontada 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Gunneruni @BBCMOTD Yes. A player for any other team in the prem would have gotten a yellow card @BBCMOTD Yes. A player for any other team in the prem would have gotten a yellow card

Mr Meh. @MyLovelyCrocs @BBCMOTD It's like he's invisible. If he played for any other club he'd have had about 15 more red cards by now @BBCMOTD It's like he's invisible. If he played for any other club he'd have had about 15 more red cards by now

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reacts to Christian Eriksen's return

Christian Eriksen finally returned to action against Everton following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Paul Scholes reacted to Eriksen's comeback, claiming that the Dane and Casemiro are the best midfield duo for Manchester United.

Speaking on BT Sports, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think them two [Casemiro and Eriksen] coming into the team, they create more chances and look like they are going to score more goals. I think Eriksen especially is more creative, although Casemiro has chipped in with goals as well as passes through to the final third but I think Eriksen sees more, he’s on the half-turn more."

Eriksen came on as a late substitute for Jadon Sancho in the 77th minute of the clash against the Toffees. While his return is good news for Ten Hag's team, Marcus Rashford suffered a blow and was forced to go off, which might be a point of huge concern for the Red Devils.

