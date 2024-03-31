"This is what I mean by standards" - Peter Schmeichel slams Manchester United star for crucial error in dramatic Brentford draw

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his role in Brentford's equalizer in the two sides' recent 1-1 draw. He pointed out that the defender was jogging instead of running back into position.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Schmeichel stated that Wan-Bissaka played everyone onside and that cost Manchester United the three points. He questioned if the defender was of Manchester United's standards and said:

"If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards. Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He's walking off, walking, walking, he's jogging! And Ivan Toney would have been offside had he followed the back-four line up and then that goal wouldn't have happened. Look at him [Wan-Bissaka] coming out! Look at it! That's not Manchester United, that's not pride, that's not high standards. That's not focussing on what your job is. He has cost – not to blame him for this – but in that moment, because of what he did, or didn't do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised."

Manchester United had to settle for a draw despite scoring in the 96th minute of the game. Kristoffer Ajer scored minutes after restart to help the London-based side collect a point from the match.

Peter Schmeichel hits out at Manchester United players

Peter Schmeichel went on to claim that Manchester United players were not doing well on the pitch and the performance was well below par. He added that there were matches under Sir Alex Ferguson when the manager would have been proud of his players even after a loss.

However, the legendary goalkeeper believes it was not the case on Saturday and said:

"Mason Mount came on, he's hardly done anything for Manchester United since he arrived at the club, and so many times we've seen in Manchester United's history, somebody turns out and becomes a hero. You think that's one of those moments but in all fairness, that would have been so undeserved had that stood as a 1-0 win. The standards are low. We [Schmeichel and fellow pundit Andy Cole] grew up with Sir Alex Ferguson at the club and you had to be proud of what you did on the pitch."

Manchester United have two tough fixtures next with Chelsea and Liverpool in the league. They are sixth in the Premier League table – 12 behind fifth placed Tottenham.