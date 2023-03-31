“This is an insult”, “What are you smoking?” – ChatGPT names Liverpool star as Virat Kohli’s football equivalent, fans lose their mind

Fans have provided hilarious reactions to ChatGPT naming Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli's football equivalent in the Premier League.

Artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT has made waves across the world since its launch in November last year. The chatbot's ability to provide accurate answers to prompts provided by users has been impressive.

ChatGPT produced a stellar list when asked to name football's all-time best XI recently, including players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Premier League's Indian Twitter handle has now hopped on the bandwagon, prompting the platform to name football equivalents for top Indian cricketers.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was notably likened with Chelsea legend Petr Cech. ChatGPT also picked out Liverpool captain Henderson as the Premier League equivalent of RCB superstar Kohli:

"Kohli would likely be Liverpool's captain, Jordan Henderson. He has a tireless work ethic and is known for his leadership abilities. Henderson has consistently set high standards for himself and his team, which is something that Kohli has done throughout his career."

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best cricketers in the world, while Henderson divides opinion even among Liverpool fans. Fans were, thus, understandably not pleased with the comparison, with one tweeting:

"This is an insult to Kohli".

Another suggested Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo would be a better comparison:

"What are you smoking? Kohli and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Wasim Jaffer and Henderson. Wasin used to work hard as well".

Here are some more reactions to ChatGPT identifying Henderson as Kohli's football equivalent:

ChatGPT also named Henderson's Reds teammate Mohamed Salah as the equivalent of Indian batter Shikhar Dawan. The comparison too did not go down well among fans.

Virat Kohli and Liverpool are in action this weekend

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League commences on Saturday (March 31), with CSK facing defending champions Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli will be in action on Sunday (April 2) when RCB take on Mumbai Indians.

Kohli has been with RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008 but is yet to win the competition. He will be determined to set the record straight this year as the franchise eye their maiden trophy in the competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, resume their Premier League campaign following the international break this weekend. They lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1) afternoon.

