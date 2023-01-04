"This is a joke", "They lied to us again" - Arsenal fans lose their minds as 22-year-old fails to make matchday squad for Newcastle clash

Arsenal fans were unhappy about the fact that Emile-Smith Rowe didn't even start on the bench for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday (January 3).

Smith Rowe was expected to make his Gunners return against the Magpies. The player has been out since September, with his last appearance coming in a Premier League loss against Manchester United. He has made only four appearances this season. Smith Rowe was crucial for the Gunners last season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 37 games.

While the Gunners have been phenomenal in the 22-year-old's absence, fans wanted to see the player back in action. He will certainly add more depth to the team.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Emile-Smith Rowe was not named in Arsenal's matchday squad against Newcastle United:

Still no ESR on the bench, this is a joke! They lied to us again.



Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Martinelli on the wing



Still no ESR on the bench, this is a joke! They lied to us again.

Esr not fit enough for the bench?

christian jade @24cabbage



Unchanged side. Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Martinelli on the wing



ESR still does not make the bench despite training with the team.
Unchanged side.

Sanjro🇯🇲 @_OsoSandro11 Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Martinelli on the wing



ESR still not ready ☹️

ayo free ESR please, wtf?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his assessment of Newcastle United

Arsenal are set for a tough test against third-placed Newcastle United in the Premier League. Ahead of the game, manager Mikel Arteta shared his assessment of the Magpies, saying:

"They are a very good team, really well coached. I think what Eddie has done in a short period of time and you look at the numbers it’s incredible, so big credit to him and the coaching staff. They have created a belief and momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponents, so we will start to prepare for that game. It is going to be another big test, but we will play at home in front of our crowd, and I’m looking forward to it."

The Gunners are atop the Premier League table with 43 points after 16 games. Speaking about his team's title expectations, Arteta said:

"It is not about trying to stop anybody [getting excited], it’s about being realistic about where we are. The way we are performing is impressive, and we are really happy with that, but we have set the bars and the objectives in the short-term, and what we want to improve and what is making us win this many football matches."

